This domain is being shared freely through FreeDNS. You can claim a subdomain like
yoursite.t411.me at no cost and use it for your next fun project.
How is this free?
Domains are fun to collect, but sometimes it's hard to find uses for all of them. Rather than let them sit idle, some domain owners choose to share the joy of great domains with the community. This is one of those domains.
FreeDNS is a dynamic DNS service that has been helping people run their own corners of the internet since 2001. Many domain owners make their domains available through FreeDNS, allowing anyone to sign up and claim a subdomain.
Why grab a subdomain?
- Host your personal site, blog, or side project
- Free dynamic DNS for your home server or lab
- Get a memorable URL without buying a domain
- Join the IndieWeb and make the web a little more personal
Works great with
- Tumblr - connect a custom domain to your blog
- GitHub Pages - host project sites with your own URL
- Neocities - free static web hosting with custom domain support
- Any service that supports custom domains or CNAME records