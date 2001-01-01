This domain is being shared freely through FreeDNS. You can claim a subdomain like yoursite.t411.me at no cost and use it for your next fun project.

yoursite.t411.me

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How is this free?

Domains are fun to collect, but sometimes it's hard to find uses for all of them. Rather than let them sit idle, some domain owners choose to share the joy of great domains with the community. This is one of those domains.

FreeDNS is a dynamic DNS service that has been helping people run their own corners of the internet since 2001. Many domain owners make their domains available through FreeDNS, allowing anyone to sign up and claim a subdomain.

Why grab a subdomain?

Host your personal site, blog, or side project

Free dynamic DNS for your home server or lab

Get a memorable URL without buying a domain

Join the IndieWeb and make the web a little more personal

Works great with

Tumblr - connect a custom domain to your blog

GitHub Pages - host project sites with your own URL

Neocities - free static web hosting with custom domain support

Any service that supports custom domains or CNAME records

Spread joy: Domains in this portfolio may evoke nostalgia for an earlier internet, including for past websites. But we're not here to recreate the past, we're here to build new things. Please use subdomains for good, don't be a jerk, and always comply with the FreeDNS acceptable use policy. Bad behavior can ruin the fun for everyone!

A few things to keep in mind This is provided as-is with no warranty or expectation of continued availability. The domain could be removed from FreeDNS at any time with no notice, which could break any subdomains you've created, even if they are being used.

You should not use these subdomains for anything critical, including for important websites or email services.

Subdomains on shared domains are not indexed by Google by default. Learn how to request indexing.